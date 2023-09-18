Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Shady Brook Farms 4 – 0, Silver Leaf Diner 4 – 0, Murdock’s Logging 3 – 1, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3 – 1, Pins Count 1 – 3, Agway 1 – 3, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 0 – 4, State Street Deli 0 - 4
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 7:56 am
Standings: Shady Brook Farms 4 – 0, Silver Leaf Diner 4 – 0, Murdock’s Logging 3 – 1, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3 – 1, Pins Count 1 – 3, Agway 1 – 3, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 0 – 4, State Street Deli 0 - 4
Results: Pins Count 1 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 3, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 0 – Shady Brook Farms 4, Murdock’s Logging 3 – Agway 1, Silver Leaf Diner 4 – State Street Deli 0
High Bowlers: Bob Montgomery 209-226-244-679, M. Mills 204-213-215-632, D. Witherell 230-234-631, D. James 244-622, R. Chase 201-206-210-617, Donna Mills 206-255-608, M. Murdock 201-250-606, R. Mills 205-213-605, J. Morrow 203-595, Dan Baker 205-212-588, E. Payne 227-580, R. Todd, 570, R. Carr 223-562, D. Wood 547, P. Payne 213-544, Dawn Mills204-539, F. Thompson 522, K. McDougall 502, T. Sawyer 211, M. Wainwright 200
Highlights: Bob Montgomery 679, Donna Mills 255, 76 pins over average, M. Mills 5-10, S. Fenton 5-10, D. Friot 2-7, D. James 4-5-7, E. Payne 5-7, P. Perry 3-10, 3-10, E. Lancto 2-7, D. Youngs 2-7
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: AJ’s Septic 7 – 1, Silver Leaf Diner 6 – 2, Grey’s Gun Shop 4 – 4, Family Wood Shop 4 – 4, Heuvelton Fire 4 – 4, Canton Crew 4 – 4, Heuvelton Lanes 2 – 6, JP Building Supply 1 - 7
Results: Heuvelton Fire 3 – Canton Crew 1, Silver Leaf Diner 3 – Heuvelton Lanes 1, JP Building Supply 0 – AJ’s Septic 4, Grey’s Gun Shop 1 – Family Wood Shop 3
High Bowlers: Dan Baker 265-270-707, L. Meadows 201-236-245-682, D. James 214-277-662, M. Mills 215-222-631, D. Witherell 202-213-213-628, S. Fenton 212-588, M. Larue 231-583, K. Powell 577, B. Bennett 570, B. Lamere 222-568, R. Todd 206-564, P. Payne 201-558, L. Lamere 547, E. Payne 236-540, Don Baker 536, C. McCollum 536, F. Thompson 206-534, J. Rayburn 232, R. Mills 213, S. McGregor 203, A. Lamer 203
Highlights: Dan Baker 707, 270, 80 pins over average, Doug James 277, 91 pins over average, J. Trombley 3-7, C. Ross 2-7, 2-4-7-10, Dan Baker 3-9-10, L. Lamer 3-10, M. Mills 4-5, 4-9, S. Fenton 5-10, B. Bennett 3-10, Alex Todd 4-7-10
