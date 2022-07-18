SYRACUSE — Jimmy Boeheim was added to the Boeheim’s Army roster for The Basketball Tournament, per an announcement on the team’s social media pages on Monday.
Boeheim finished his lone season at Syracuse University playing for his father and the Hall of Fame coach whom the TBT squad is named after, Jim Boeheim, averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He recently took part in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League as a member of the Detroit Pistons.
Boeheim’s Army, the defending TBT champion founded by and consisting mainly of SU men’s basketball alumni, will begin at 7 p.m. Friday against India Rising at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
The first-round matchup in the Syracuse Regional will be televised on ESPN. The final for the $1 million, winner-take-all, 64-team tourney is slated for Aug. 2 in Dayton, Ohio.
Boeheim joins former Orange standouts Tyler Ennis, Rakeem Christmas, Marek Dolezaj, C. J. Fair, and Andrew White III.
The unit will also consist of returning players DeAndre Kane (Iowa State, Marshall) and D.J. Kennedy (St. John’s), along with newcomers Dee Bost (Mississippi State), Kyle Wiltjer (Kentucky, Gonzaga) and Matt Morgan (Cornell).
