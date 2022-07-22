SYRACUSE — Boeheim’s Army made a triumphant return to its home base Friday night at the SRC Arena.
Dee Bost scored a game-high 18 points, including the clinching 3-pointer to endear himself to area fans and help the top-seeded defending champion secure the 90-62 victory over No. 8 India Rising in the first round of The Basketball Tournament Syracuse Regional.
Boeheim’s Army advanced to face fourth-seeded The Nerd Team at 2 p.m. Saturday in the same location to be televised on ESPN2. The regional final in the ninth annual $1 million, 64-team, winner-take-all open tourney is slated for 7 p.m. Monday.
Bost, the former Mississippi State standout, scored five of the final seven points after the target score was established to help Boeheim’s Army close the victory in his team debut.
Andrew White III scored 16 points to lead the SU alumni while Cornell product Matt Morgan also added 16 points, including nine in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach.
“We were just making sure we were the more intense team, defending, cleaning up and rebounding, then getting out in transition and trying to get even shots,” White III said afterward. “I think all the way around, we were efficient, and defensively we did what we needed to do.”
Boeheim’s Army fed off a packed crowd that brought energy from the onset in their first host regional since 2019. The cheers grew louder each time a former SU star subbed out or entered the game.
Most of the current SU team was in attendance along with figures of the past such as John Wallace and Tyus Battle, to name a few.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was not present while on a recruiting trip but is expected to join his wife, Juli, in the crowd Saturday.
“It was big, especially in front of our home crowd, it’s good to play off the energy here and take advantage of these games, not every team has the luxury we have with fans like this,” former SU star C.J. Fair said.
“It felt good, brought back a lot of memories just to see how much they support us still, even after we left school, it’s amazing,” he added.
Boeheim’s Army limited India Rising to 34 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers that led to 19 points. They held a 44-16 lead in points in the paint.
The unit founded by and consisting mostly of SU alumni produced a 15-0 run to double its advantage in the third quarter, extending the lead to 63-33, and it engineered a pair of 9-0 runs in the second quarter to seize control.
“It was really playing together, getting stops,” Fair said. “We knew they were a good shooting team so if nothing else, we wanted to run them off the line and beat down them the court.”
White III hauled in a team-best eight rebounds and went 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc. He drained a shot from deep with nine second left in the second quarter to push Boeheim’s Army to a 43-27 halftime edge.
Former SU star center Rakeem Christmas and forward Jimmy Boeheim added eight points and four boards apiece. Tyler Ennis and Marek Dolezaj are the other SU alumni on the squad.
“There’s nothing like it, just to put that orange jersey on,” White III said. “My favorite part of this experience is playing with guys from past teams that I wouldn’t have been on, so you almost get like a dream-team lineup. You got Tyler Ennis, Rak Christmas, C.J. Fair and then myself on the court at once, then Jimmy (Boeheim), you just couldn’t imagine it. I’m glad to be a part of it.”
