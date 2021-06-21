Basketball
The Boeheim’s Army team consisting mostly of Syracuse University men’s basketball alumni was selected as the No. 3 seed for the Illinois Regional in The Basketball Tournament on Monday.
The team is competing in the $1 million winner-take-all tourney for the seventh straight year and will open against No. 14 Force of Seoul at noon July 24 at the Peoria Civic Center.
The single-elimination tournament featuring 64 teams will conclude with the Aug. 3 title game.
Former SU stars confirmed for Boeheim’s Army are Eric Devendorf, C.J. Fair, Chris McCullough, Malachi Richardson, Tyler Lydon, Andrew White III and Pascal Chukwu (2016-19). The team will also consist of Boston College alum Tyrese Rice, former Green Bay standout Keifer Sykes, and more could be added later.
