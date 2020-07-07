COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eric Devendorf netted 20 points as the third-seeded Boeheim’s Army fended off the No. 19 Men of Mackey, 76-69, in the Round of 16 in The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Nationwide Arena.
Devendorf, who ranks fourth all-time in TBT scoring, converted 9 of 14 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line to give the team of Syracuse men’s basketball alumni a win over its Purdue University counterparts.
Donte Greene had 16 points and nine rebounds and Malachi Richardson contributed 15 points for Boeheim’s Army. Frank Gaines led Men of Mackey with 18 points.
Boeheim’s Army, coached by Ryan Blackwell, will face No. 22 seed Sideline Cancer at 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
