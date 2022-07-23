SYRACUSE — Leave it to The Nerd Team to spoil a good party.
The short-handed and top-seeded defending champion Boeheim’s Army was unable to complete a determined comeback bid and fell to No. 4 The Nerd Team, 81-74, in The Basketball Tournament Syracuse Regional semifinal Saturday at the SRC Arena.
The Nerd Team, which is a second-year TBT squad comprised of players from highly regarded academic institutions, advanced to face No. 2 Blue Collar U in the regional final of the $1 million, winner-take-all, 64-team tourney at 7 p.m. Monday to be televised on ESPN2.
Boeheim’s Army was without starting point guard Tyler Ennis due to back spasms, and fellow starter DeAndre Kane left after just one minute and 20 seconds with a muscle strain.
The Nerd Team raced out to a 22-point lead midway through the second quarter and fended off the unit founded by and featuring mostly Syracuse University alumni despite the presence of a re-energized crowd of 1,981 fans down the stretch.
“We tried our best and tried to pull it off, but we lost the game in the first half,” said Boeheim’s Army forward Marek Dolezaj. “We missed a couple of possessions, I missed an open layup, we had some 50/50 balls we didn’t get. It’s tough, we came here to win it all, but this is the tournament and anything can happen.”
Boeheim’s Army engineered a 20-4 run in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 77-74 after the target score was established at 81 for the Elam Ending.
Tyler Nelson ultimately banked in a contested 3-pointer to clinch the victory for The Nerd Team, however, ending an intensely physical stretch run with players on both sides getting chippy.
“It’s championship effort,” Boeheim’s Army coach Jeremy Pope said. “I was yelling in the huddle: ‘They got to send us home.’ The guys fought, the crowd was behind us, we just tried to get a rally, had a couple missed calls in our opinion, but it’s the nature of the TBT.”
Nelson of Fairfield University scored a game-high 23 points and went 6-for-9 from behind the 3-point arc to pace a lights-out shooting performance. The Nerd Team shot 16-for-29 from behind the 3-point arc while Boeheim’s Army made 6-of-26 from deep.
Ennis was unable to play after logging 22 minutes the previous night and delivering four points, four assists, and four rebounds in the first-round victory for Boeheim’s Army over India Rising.
Kane, who was a key addition that helped push the unit to its first title last summer, tried to play through a strained muscle but exited early and never returned. The forward from Iowa State played nine minutes in the first-round victory.
Boeheim’s Army was limited to just eight active players once Kane left the floor.
“It’s brutal, losing (two) starters and then coming back and having to play back-to-back in less than 14 hours, it’s tough, against a smart team who shoots the piss out of it,” Pope said. “It was tough, it was brutal.”
Matt Morgan of Cornell scored a team-best 19 points, Mississippi State product Dee Bost added 17, and former SU star Rakeem Christmas contributed 16 points before fouling out during the Elam Ending for Boeheim’s Army.
There were 2,650 fans in attendance Friday night to watch Boeheim’s Army advance through the TBT first round. Fans lined up each day to take pictures and get autographs with former SU stars in the first regional held in the area since 2019.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, whom the team is named after, was in the crowd Saturday along with his wife, Juli, and a host of current and former SU players.
“It was awesome,” Dolezaj said. “My senior year, we couldn’t have fans because of the COVID year, so that was kind of sad, but to come back here and see all the love from the fans, it was amazing.”
