Be safe during the upcoming hunting season

ALBANY - The state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a safety reminder for hunters.
“Remember: Hunt Safe, Hunt Smart!” DEC officials said.
The number of hunting-relating shooting incidents is declining, but even one incident is too many. You can prevent injuries and fatalities by following the cardinal rules of hunting safety:
n Assume every gun to be loaded;
n Control the muzzle in a safe direction;
n Keep your finger off the trigger until firing;
n Be sure of your target and beyond; and
n Wear hunter orange.
Tree stand falls are a major cause of hunting injuries. These hunting-related injuries and fatalities are easily preventable. Hunters are advised to use a full-body harness and fall-arrest system and stay connected from the time you leave the ground until the time you return.
Check your stand (including straps and chains) every season and replace any worn or missing parts. The proper use of tree stands and full-body harnesses will help to prevent injuries and fatalities.
