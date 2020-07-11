Boeheim’s Army was eliminated from The Basketball Tournament on Saturday with a quarterfinal upset loss televised on ESPN.
Maurice Creek scored 22 points to go with eight rebounds to lead the No. 22 seed, Sideline Cancer, to a 65-48 victory over third-seeded Boeheim’s Army in the $1 million winner-take-all, single-elimination event at the quarantined Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Eric Devendorf scored 14 points to pace Boeheim’s Army, which consisted mostly of Syracuse University men’s basketball alum and was chasing its first title in its sixth straight TBT appearance.
“Man, I appreciate Orange Nation as always,” Devendorf posted to social media after Saturday’s loss. “All love, Orange forever.”
The SU alumni squad was undone when Sideline Cancer produced a 24-2 run that lasted nine minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters, extending its advantage to 57-34 before it ended.
Creek, a former Indiana University standout who had three college seasons ended due to injuries, scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter to help his team pull away from a 24-24 score at halftime.
“We just believed on defense, we’re a good offensive team but the best part of us is on the defensive end,” Creek told ESPN following the victory. “We held them scoreless for a good little bit and got going in the second half to push the lead.”
Sideline Cancer — a team made up of various former Division I standouts that has pledged to donate a share of its winnings to the Griffin Family Foundation for pancreatic cancer research — advanced to face No. 2 Overseas Elite in Sunday’s TBT Final Four. Overseas Elite has won the last four TBT titles and is led this year by seven-time NBA All-Star, Joe Johnson, who scored a tourney-record 33 points in the quarterfinals.
Sideline Cancer finished with a 53-36 advantage over Boeheim’s Army in rebounds and outscored the SU alums 15-2 in fast-break points during its quarterfinal victory.
Boeheim’s Army finished just 4-for-27 on 3-point field goals and never established a rhythm after missing its first 10 attempts from deep. The SU representatives also finished with just eight assists to 11 turnovers in the elimination loss.
Eric Thompson (University of Pacific alum) hauled in a game-high 18 rebounds to go with three blocks, and Marcus Keene (Central Michigan) added 13 points and eight rebounds for Sideline Cancer.
Andrew White III and John Gillon respectively added 11 and 10 points for Boeheim’s Army, while Donte Green supplied eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Former SU standouts Malachi Richardson, Brandon Triche, and Demetris Nichols also contributed to the unit along with recent Colgate graduate and reigning Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year, Will Rayman.
Boeheim’s Army advanced to the quarterfinals after beating No. 19 Men of Mackey Tuesday in the Round of 16 behind a game-high 22 points from Devendorf, who is the only player to make all six TBT appearances for the SU alumni squad. The 6-foot-4 former Orange shooting guard ranks fifth in SU history with 208 career 3-point field goals and scored 1,680 career points.
Boeheim’s Army was anticipating the services of former SU star center Tyler Lydon and fellow interior contributor Chris McCullough, but each was forced to pull out — Lydon due to injury and McCullough to grieve the death of a friend — before the team departed to the quarantined site.
Boeheim’s Army and all TBT teams were confined to their hotel between games and practices and tested for COVID-19 throughout the tourney, which marked the return of nationally-televised games in the sport since leagues worldwide halted play due to the virus in mid-March.
