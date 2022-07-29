OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks men’s box lacrosse team is aiming to follow up its first home victory with another successful weekend at the Crisafulli Rink.
Oswego will host the Rochester Rovers at 7 Friday night before facing the Salt City Eels at 1 p.m. Sunday in the same location.
The startup River Hawks franchise recently secured their first two wins in the North American Box Lacrosse League.
They broke through with a 24-10 victory over the Virginia Bears on July 16 at Adirondack Bank Stadium in Utica.
Oswego leading scorer Will Hardy led with six goals in the milestone first win, while Oswego High school graduates Jack Rice (four) and Brian Witmer (three) combined for seven goals.
Last Friday night, Oswego followed up with an 18-14 win over the Utica Yeti for their first Upstate Division victory and inaugural triumph in front of its home crowd.
The River Hawks suffered an 18-14 divisional setback to the Salt City Eels last Sunday at Onondaga Nation Arena to fall to 2-5 overall entering the upcoming homestand.
Following this weekend’s home outings, the River Hawks are scheduled off until hosting Cortland/Homer on Aug. 13 at Crisafulli Rink.
