OSWEGO — Jason Webb admittedly feels added soreness after practices this time around, but it’s a small price to pay for the 44-year-old Oswego resident to experience the return of box lacrosse to Oswego from every angle.
Webb is the only active member of the Oswego River Hawks lacrosse club that previously played for the former Oswego Hawks team 20 years ago in the same host site at Crisafulli Rink.
Adding to his on-field production, Webb has also assisted the startup franchise in a litany of administrative tasks from graphic and website design, social media oversight, connecting with sponsors, marketing and promoting.
Oswego (2-6 overall) will host Cortland/Homer in a nonleague game at 5 p.m. Saturday to cap off its inaugural regular season in the North American Box Lacrosse League.
“It’s good to be back out there playing and being with a group of guys who are dedicated to trying something new,” Webb said. “We have a young squad and they’re open and excited about playing a different style of lacrosse.”
Webb received an email in February about starting the new squad from general manager Dan Witmer and assistant GM Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson, each of whom were also involved with the original Hawks team.
Webb was quickly on board for the chance to build a program to introduce youth players in boys and girls lacrosse to the box format, along with the chance to play in Oswego again while utilizing his skills in both fundraising and technology to help build a lasting organization.
The original Hawks team played in 2001 and part of 2002 before ceasing operations.
“I wanted to fix the things that I wish I could have done back when I was 21 years old,” Webb said. “I was just trying to learn the sport back then. I didn’t really know the intricacies of what it took to put the team together and really build it up. … We had a great program, we just didn’t have enough community support behind it, and I want to bring that whole community feel into the program.”
Webb graduated from Baldwinsville High School and played college lacrosse at Villanova before transferring to Oswego State for his final three seasons from 1999-2001.
Nelson recruited him to the Hawks upon his college graduation and Webb was among the handful of core players that quickly took to the box game and its added physicality and pace compared to the traditional field format.
“I went after people who were willing to take a chance, kind of leave their comfort zone and do something different, who seemed to have more of a curiosity about other aspects of the game than a lot of people did, and he was all of that, he bought into the Hawks back then,” Nelson said.
“Webby brings that experience to the fore,” he later added. “I can talk about it on the sidelines but talking doesn’t mean as much as when you’re 44 years-old and you hop over the boards and go out and start hitting people, then it’s like: ‘Well, maybe he’s right.’”
Webb works as an instructional analyst for Syracuse University where he teaches 3D animation, visual technology, and digital media production courses.
He has utilized those skills in helping develop a website and social media presence for the River Hawks, along with designing logos and producing game programs.
He has also relied on his past in fund-raising as an educator to connect with sponsors and begin intertwining the team with the city of Oswego and surrounding communities.
Webb has volunteered to sit out games for younger players to receive crucial minutes in their development and has stepped in to play goalie if needed at practice.
“All the sudden we’ve seen each other more in these last few months than I think we did in the past 10 years,” Witmer said. “It’s been great, and he has helped this organization come to fruition more than I ever imagined, he’s been very valuable to us.”
Webb was determined to take on each task in part for the chance to introduce youth players to the box lacrosse format, including his daughter and other aspiring girls in the area. The River Hawks have hosted multiple youth clinics in their first summer and are aiming to expand in that area.
“To have these opportunities and to open it up for girls to play, too, is the goal that we talked about right from the get-go,” Webb said. “We don’t just want this to be an adult opportunity, we want to push this down into the youth programs.”
Webb remained active in the game through the two dormant decades without a box team in Oswego. He has played for the Tri-City Lacrosse Club in Utica and currently plays for a Master Division team called “Achy Bones,” for men ages 35 and older.
The energy and drive displayed by his up-and-coming teammates has been encouraging for Webb and his hopes for the River Hawks franchise to thrive for years to come.
He remains motivated to keep up with them on the field, too, and said he leans into his vast experience and passion for the game to account for any physical disadvantages when facing current college players.
“I have an emotional tie to it, and when you’re on the field, all you’re worried about is that moment that you’re playing,” Webb said. “When you get done you reflect on it, and you just feel better about what you’ve done and then you move on with your life. But that moment, that competitiveness, that being on the field, I always felt amplified things for me. Whenever I play the game, it just feels right.”
Oswego will face the Utica Yeti in the first round of their NABLL divisional playoffs on Aug. 27 at the Onondaga Nation Arena. The winner will face host and top-seeded Salt City Eels for the title the following day.
The divisional champion will then advance to the NABLL national tournament next month in Columbus, Ohio.
