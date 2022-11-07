Randi Griffith’s quest to become a champion boxer is taking her to another continent.
The Gouverneur High School senior will be heading to Spain as part of the IBA (International Boxing Association) Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships slated to run Nov. 14-26 in La Nucia, Spain. Griffith will represent USA Boxing at the tournament in the 60-kilogram category.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have made the team and get this chance to fight,” said Griffith, who leaves for the tournament on Wednesday.
Griffith, 17, qualified after winning the 60-kilogram (132-pound) youth female title at the USA Boxing National Championships in December 2021 in Shreveport, La. She and the second-place finisher Alexandria Luby of Caldwell, Idaho, tried out for the spot, which Griffith won.
The event will wrap up Griffith’s year-long stint with the national team. She’ll have to qualify again via the national championships Dec. 3-10 in Lubbock, Texas.
Griffith believes her time with the national team will help her qualify again.
“I think I have a good shot of getting back on the team because of all the training I’ve had this year,” Griffith said.
It will be the first World Youth event that Team USA will atttend since 2018. The team won three gold and one bronze medals in their last outing. Griffith will be part of a nine-member team that all will be making their youth games debut. She’s already been with the team for the past 14 days and the group has bonded in that time.
“We’ve all gotten really close the past two weeks,” Griffith said.
Upon the tournament’s completion, Griffith will have been away from her home in Fowler for a month. She said it’s not been easy, but technology has helped her stay close to her family.
“I’ll have been gone for a while, but things like Facetiming help,” Griffith said.
It’s going to be a busy sports weekend for the Griffith family as Randi’s twin sister, Rikki, will compete at the NYSPHSAA girls cross country championships Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. Rikki will be in the Class C race representing Gouverneur for the second straight season
“We’re all really excited for Rikki because our whole family is full of runners,” Griffith said. “My dad (Gordy) is a big runner and we know she’ll do well (at states).”
The twins have been helping each other for years to make each other better boxers. The two often practice against each other in their quest to titles.
“She’s my only sparring partner when I’m home, but we do get to face other people when we train in Syracuse,” Randi Griffith said.
The tournament features 89 nations that have applied, with 476 male and 208 female boxers registered to compete. The final numbers will be announced at the tournament draw, which will be on Nov. 15.
