CANTON — The joint town and village Recreation Department has formed an advisory committee for ongoing support of the “Reimagining Recreation” initiative launched last year.
During the village’s regular meeting Wednesday night, Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said several people responded to the advisory committee search. Eight Canton residents will be serving: Tim Abplanalp, Troy Creurer, Matt Metcalf, Mark McKenna, Frank Palumbo, Kelly Smith, Ethan Townsend and Carla Wentworth.
The group represents a variety of recreation interests and is not a decision-making body, Ms. Pynchon said. The advisory committee will join the municipal Recreation Committee in driving Canton’s offerings, working with Recreation Department staff and making recommendations to the department.
The advisory committee is expected to meet monthly with the joint Recreation Committee — Ms. Pynchon, Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee and Town Councilors David K. Nelson and Martha Foley Smith — as well as village Superintendent Marty G. Miller and the recreation director pending hire. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday.
The search for a new recreation director is continuing after the former director resigned in September. The application deadline was May 28, and initial interviews with candidates are in progress.
