CANTON — The Recreation Department is hosting a tennis clinic for kids next week.
The clinic will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, through Friday, July 23, for children ages 4 and older. The cost is $15 for all four days or $5 per session. The clinic site has yet to be confirmed. Rackets will be available to borrow.
Carla Wentworth will lead the clinic with more than 30 years of playing and teaching experience. She is a certified instructor with the U.S. Tennis Association and a former St. Lawrence University coach.
Register for the clinic online at forms.gle/G9C1uVuXw5448wJy8. The clinic location will be confirmed before the start date. Payment should be submitted as cash or check on the first day of the clinic.
More information about the Recreation Department’s summer programming is posted to cantonny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.