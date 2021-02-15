CANTON — The municipal Recreation Pavilion is now offering public skating opportunities for a limited number of skaters with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Masks are required at all times, physical distancing must be observed, locker rooms are closed, and food and drinks are not permitted. The complete rules may be reviewed on the municipal website.
Public skating at the pavilion, 90 Lincoln St., will be open from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m. Saturdays. Adult skating for those 21 and older is open from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Special daytime skates are being held during the Canton Central School District break this week, from noon to 12:45 p.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m. through Friday. Additional school break skates will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and Friday this week.
Capacity is limited to 30 people, and advanced sign-up is required by calling the Recreation Department between 3 and 8 p.m. at 315-386-3992. If there is no answer, leave a message with a call-back number. All skaters 12 and under must wear helmets, and each must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Everyone entering the Pavilion will be required to undergo a COVID health screening and sign a risk and liability waiver. Those documents will be available at the rink, but to avoid crowding at the door they can be downloaded from the Canton website and completed before arriving.
The Recreation Pavilion schedule is subject to change.
