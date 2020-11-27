CANTON — An enhanced Willow Island and safer access to Taylor Park are on the horizon for the town and village of Canton.
Funded 75% by a 2019 Regional Economic Development Council grant, and 25% combined municipal funds, two projects have been officially pledged this month — widening of Miner Street Road for pedestrian-minded access to Taylor Park and upgrades to Canton Island Park on Willow Island.
Of the $761 million in REDC funds distributed across the state’s 10 regions last year, $67.9 million was allocated for 83 north country economic and community development projects in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.
Canton’s dual project was granted a total $528,739 from the state.
During a special meeting last week, town council authorized signing a contract for the joint Economic Development Office to administer the grant and approved a memorandum of understanding with the village, as the projects involve work in both municipalities. The village board also approved entering the agreements last week.
Situated between Gouverneur Street, Main Street and Miner Street Road on the Grasse River, Canton Island Park is expected to receive parking and landscaping updates, as well as a new bandshell and composting toilets. A collection of smaller projects, Director of Economic Development Leigh Rodriguez said, the Canton Island Park enhancements may be facilitated in stages until 2025, when the grant money for both projects will expire.
“That’s the nice thing about the grant being spread over five years,” village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said Tuesday. “It gives us an opportunity to plan.”
Mr. Dalton added that some initial Canton Island Park planning has kickstarted the process, and once plans are finalized, the village’s portion of the combined 25% municipal cost will be budgeted.
A town stretch of Miner Street Road — near St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena southward to Taylor Park on the Grasse River — will be widened with designated pedestrian and bicyclist lanes to improve safety. Heavily trafficked by recreationists, annual races are typically routed along the road between Appleton Arena and Taylor Park.
The Miner Street Road and Canton Island Park projects were designed to support broader efforts outlined in the Canton Trails Plan and Canton Grasse River Waterfront Revitalization Plan to better connect existing roadways and trails to waterfront recreational resources on the Grasse River.
