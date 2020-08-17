Carthage senior Shannen Thompson found a way to take her summer vacation to new heights.
The Comets runner completed the prestigious Saranac Lake Ultra 6er Challenge on Aug. 5, in which she climbed the six peaks of Saranac Lake in 24 hours or less. The six peaks that are in town are McKenzie, Haystack, Scarface, Ampersand, St. Regis and Baker.
Thompson’s father, Jay, completed the challenge in March 2018 and she wanted to test herself. The distance for the challenge adds up to around 30 miles.
“My dad brought it up and I thought it would be interesting,” said Thompson, who is originally from Olympia, Washington.
The family has always loved the outdoors and also wanted to see some of the local sites in the Adirondack Mountains.
Climbing the six peaks is not the first distance challenge that Thompson has tackled as she completed the Fort Drum Memorial to Monument Run that encompasses the 11-mile route from Fort Drum Memorial Park to the 10th Mountain Division Monument at Thompson Park in Watertown.
She trained for 6er Challenge with the help of her father by performing plenty of long-distance walks and runs to build up her endurance. Thompson also relied on her father’s military training and how he stayed on track during the climb.
“He created the timelines and kept me going by saying ‘this is how much time you have to eat and this is how much time you have per mountain,’” said Thompson, who has been hiking since 2017.
The Thompsons set out to complete the challenge on the morning of Aug. 4 and completed them in the order of Ampersand, Haystack, McKenzie, Scarface, St. Regis, and Baker mountains. As she hiked, she realized how tough it was the complete.
“I underestimated how much of a challenge the whole thing was,” Thompson said. “I grew to respect it more.”
She said that a hiker should enjoy the environment as they are making the climb. Thompson said one of the hardest parts was ignoring the aches and pains near the end of the long trek.
“You have to have the motivation to enjoy the mountains more,” Thompson said. “You can’t be just wanting to get the whole thing over with.”
The Thompsons were at it for 19 hours and 30 minutes before they completed the final climb on Baker Mountain. Thompson was able to sign the book and ring The 6er Bell at Berkley Green six times to signify that she completed the feat. The bell can be rung at any time of day when someone completes the six-peak challenge and knowing that kept her motivated.
“Being able to ring that bell was one of things that was keeping me going,” Thompson said.
Thompson is looking to tackle more challenges and hopes to complete the “3-6-9 Tri-Lakes Trifecta” of climbing the peaks of Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. The three peaks of the Tupper Lake portion, or “Triad” part of the challenge, are Mount Arab, Coney Mountain and Goodman Mount. The nine Lake Placid peaks are Baxter, Bear Den, Big Crow, Catamount, Cobble Hill, Hurricane, Mount Jo, Mount Van Hoevenberg and Pitchoff.
Anyone that completes the challenges on any of the sets of the mountains gets a patch showing they’ve accomplished the goal. Thompson will get to display her Ultra 6er badge on her Carthage varsity jacket.
“I’m getting the patch on my varsity letter jacket and that was also pushing me to finish,” Thompson said.
Thompson is a member of the girls cross country and varsity track team. High school sports in New York are postponed to at least Sept. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tackling the six mountains is a unique way to get ready for an uncertain fall sports season.
“It’s certainly a different way to prepare for the season,” Thompson said.
She was disappointed that she didn’t get a chance to participate in the spring track season. She said she was looking forward to participating in the steeplechase.
“I felt bad for the seniors because we really wanted to have a memorable season,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.