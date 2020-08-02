Cole Bryant, 9, came to Grindstone Island with his family last week and wound up with the catch of his young life.
Bryant, who is from St. Charles, Ill., caught an 18-inch smallmouth bass off Grindstone Island on July 27.
“That was definitely a family record,” said his mother, Molly Bryant.
Bryant and his his parents, Molly and Mike, and two brothers visit Grindstone Island every year with his grandparents, Diane and Tom Colello, who are from New York City.
Molly Bryant said the family has been coming to the area for the past 30 years.
