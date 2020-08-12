NATURAL BRIDGE — A young Natural Bridge boy has started his second year of motocross racing.
Chase R. Marek, 8, the son of Joseph and Amanda “Mandi” Marek, started riding a quad — small four-wheel all-terrain-vehicle — at age four.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Chase took to the track last year and did fairly well in his rookie year.
“The love of motocross definitely started with his father who also raced then he was younger,” Mrs. Marek said in an email. “When we first started last year we thought it would be something we would give a try a few times and see how much Chase enjoyed it. His first race was cold and wet. The track was muddy and rough. But he did finish and that was the goal but not always an easy task.”
Undaunted, Chase was excited to continue and attended about 35 races his first year.
Racing in the Central New York Motocross Riders Association District 3 he finished second. Chase’s Marek’s Mayhem Racing travels throughout the state competing on different tracks in that series.
Chase also races supercross under the lights in the Motomission Nightcross Series, finishing first last season.
“This track is a special place,” Mrs. Marek said. “Every event is Racing For A Reason. They always have an honoree, usually a child in need and almost always the recipient has a love for motocross. Part of entry fees and race fees are given to them. They also do a 50/50 raffle for them.”
Chase is in first place in both series so far this year. Although the season started later due to Covid-19 they are now racing every weekend and will continue until mid-October.
Mrs. Marek said motocross racing is “not just a sport — it’s a lifestyle.”
“We race on Friday nights, then head directly to the next track,” she said. “We practice at all day Saturday and race on Sunday. Monday is clean up day — get the bikes washed and see what needs to be fixed — they (two-stroke 50cc engine) always need something, The rest of the week is laundry, groceries, clean the camper and get ready to do it all over again.”
Although it is an expensive sport to pursue, Mrs. Marek said it was worth for the joy her sons receives from racing.
“We have thousands of dollars into two bikes, the cost of each weekend — two races each weekend — is about $400,” she said. “But it’s all worth it when we see how much our boy is loving and learning. It can be such a roller coaster of emotions. The highest highs and the lowest lows. At a race last year Chase passed one of the really fast kids for the lead, now it was his moto to win, only to have his chain break about a half a lap later. It was a heart breaker but Chase’s reaction wasn’t disappointment. The first thing he said to his dad was, ‘Did you see that pass Dad? It was a good one right? And it wasn’t even that hard... too bad my chain broke when it did or I would have won!’ Another lesson learned. Times like this are humbling as a parent. Proud is an understatement.”
However, they could not do it without their supporters and sponsors which include Hetrick Racing, MM contracting (Mike Mclane). Tim Farley Attorney at Law, John Orton Heating and Plumbing, Todd Martin Trucking, Capturing Real Moments Photography, Bonaparte Pharmacy, Bill’s Feed, R12 Designs and Champion Performance, along with Chase’s grandparents, Mary Gokey, David and Pauline Ward, and Duane and Marjorie LaVancha.
Chase said he likes motocross because of the camaraderie and speed.
“I like making lots and lots of friends that like the same thing I do. And going really fast,” said the 4 feet, 2 inch, 50 pound racer.
According to his mother, Chase does not get nervous — “Mom is nervous enough for everyone.”
He said his best race was just a few weeks ago at Broom-Tioga.
“There were a lot of fast kids there, some of them national racers, it was so hot that day and I still got a first place over all finish,” the youth racer who is entering third grade at Harrisville Central School said. “You have to beat the best to be the best.”
Chase has aspirations to be continue racing and to be No. 1 in the whole world someday.
