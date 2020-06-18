POTSDAM — Due to COVID-19 precautions and the health and safety of participants and staff, Clarkson University Athletics has made the difficult decision to cancel all summer athletics youth and ID camps.
Clarkson is committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students, visitors and staff.
The camps include: Golden Knights Summer Baseball Day Camp from July 6-9; Golden Knights Summer Volleyball Camp from July 17-19; Knights Academy Soccer Summer ID Clinic on July 18; and Clarkson Men’s Hockey Development Camp from Aug. 16-20.
Clarkson Athletics offered thanks to everyone who registered for the 2020 summer athletic camps.
A refund will be issued to the credit card used to register within seven business days.
Clarkson Athletics plans on hosting camps and clinics starting in the fall.
In order to see future camps being offered, visit www.clarksonathletics.com/tickets. We look forward to seeing you at future athletic camps and events.
Registration is still open for two of Clarkson’s online academic camps. Those interested in the Young Scholars Program from July 19-25, Horizons I, II and III from July 20-24 and July 27-31, or Cybercamp 2020 from Aug. 3-7 can find registration for these virtual camps by visiting clarkson.edu/summer.
If anyone have questions about Clarkson’s athletic camps, contact athleticcamps@clarkson.edu.
