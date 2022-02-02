CLAYTON — The village was the latest festive stop for the Empire State Winter Games torch relay on Wednesday afternoon on Graves Street.
The Clayton Figure Skating Club, who will compete in the Winter Games in the Lake Placid region when the Games begin this weekend, carried the torch through the village as it made its way across the state.
The Winter Games begin Thursday with the Opening Ceremonies in Lake Placid. The Games start competition Friday in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and other venues in the northern Adirondacks.
This is the 41st version of the Winter Games, which began in Lake Placid in 1980. The Games were not contested in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which draws around 2,000 athletes to the area to compete in more than 30 events.
Competiton wraps up Sunday.
For more information go to www.EmpireStateWinterGames.com
