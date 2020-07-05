Boeheim’s Army has already conquered its most unpredictable foe in The Basketball Tournament — getting all of its coaches and players to the quarantined bubble site and cleared to play after initial COVID-19 testing — and is now gearing up for its first action on Tuesday.
The team made up mostly of Syracuse University men’s basketball alumni, Boeheim’s Army, received a bye and the No. 3 seed for the seventh annual TBT and is scheduled to open with a second-round game at 4 p.m. Tuesday against either No. 14 HeartFire or No. 19 Men of Mackey to be televised on ESPN.
The single elimination, $1 million winner-take-all tournament started the first round Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All games in the 10-day event are being played without fans in that single location and will be televised on the ESPN networks. The tourney marks the return of national-televised games in the sport since various leagues shut down due to COVID-19 in mid-March.
“I love the game and love competing, and it’s another chance for us to get out and play on ESPN in front of the world, trying to go get a big bag of money doing it,” said Eric Devendorf, a former SU guard who has played for Boeheim’s Army in each of its six years of existence.
“I’m looking forward to it, always excited when it comes to playing basketball and competing and I know the guys are feeling the same way. … It’s obviously going to be different this year, but basketball is basketball whether you have fans there or not, guys are going to be competing at a high level and trying to win that money.”
The cast of former SU stars arrived at their hotel last Thursday for testing and screening. Forward Demetris Nichols, who is chronicling his experience with a video diary on the team’s social media platforms, said that players were approached by security guards in gloves and masks before they could enter the building to undergo temperature and luggage checks.
When players entered the door to their accommodations, another group of masked and gloved security officers led them through an additional series of checkpoints that included a COVID test and signing waiver agreements.
Players were then assigned to their rooms where they stayed in isolation for 24 hours until they were assured of testing negative for the virus and were encouraged to submit requests for meal deliveries since they were unable to leave. Entering Sunday, four teams had been removed from the bracket due to positive COVID tests.
Nichols said that he spent the first day cutting his own hair and going through individual workouts in the room until he was cleared to leave. Once all players were given the go-ahead, Boeheim’s Army was able to start practice Friday. Each team has been provided a separate lounge area to watch TV and play video games with teammates during their downtime.
“I’m curious to see how it goes without fans,” said Boeheim’s Army veteran and former SU point guard, John Gillon. “I’ve never been in a situation anything like this, so I try to take everything like it’s a cool new experience.”
Boeheim’s Army general manager Kevin Belbey, who founded the team after the inaugural TBT and served as SU men’s basketball manager from 2009-13, was forced to make a few roster adjustments prior to arrival.
Former SU star center Tyler Lydon, who was planning to make his TBT debut and provide a major lift for the unit as an inside force on both ends with the ability to shoot 3-pointers, was forced to pull out last week due to aggravating a previous hip injury. The squad also lost 6-foot-10 center and rim protector, Chris McCullough, who opted not to play following the recent death of a friend.
Belbey quickly added recent Colgate graduate, Will Rayman, who is a 6-foot-9 power forward that can help lessen the sting of losing two key interior players.
Rayman was named to the All-Patriot League first team and received the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award this past season. He is a career 40-percent shooter on 3-point field goals and is the only player in program history to finish with at least 1,800 career points and 900 career rebounds.
Rayman will help fill out a loaded roster that ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg chose as “the most talented,” in the field, which should thrive with a host of capable long-range shooters that can play multiple positions.
“I think we have a good mixture of some veteran guys who have played in the tournament and have some experience, and then we some younger legs as well where we can rely on them to go get some baskets,” Devendorf said. “We have good versatility. We have guys that can switch positions and play top or bottom of the zone, so we’ve got a good mixture, a lot of talent, and we just have to see if we can put it together quickly.”
Devendorf and Gillon will be joined by former SU stars Brandon Triche and Malachi Richardson in the backcourt, while Nichols leads a forward group that also includes Andrew White III, Donte Green, and now Rayman in the reduced eight-man lineup that is coached by former SU standout, Ryan Blackwell.
“We have a good team,” Gillon said. “We definitely have enough to win it, and it will be about coming together and playing for something bigger than ourselves like the Orange name, the Boeheim name, and just coming together to win the money.”
Excitement for the TBT has been rising among Orange fans throughout the country in recent weeks. The East End Bar and Grill, an SU sports-themed bar in New York City, announced plans this weekend to stream Tuesday’s game live on an outdoor projection screen with a DJ to play music during commercials.
“We have a great fanbase so the support is always there, and unfortunately we can’t have the fans (in attendance) this summer, but we know they’ll all be watching every single game,” Devendorf said. “Families are going to gather together, things like that, so the support is unmatched for Syracuse.”
Gillon added of the experience: “Representing the school again is always cool, putting on those orange colors, and being with some of my teammates again and playing with some of my friends makes it a lot of fun.”
