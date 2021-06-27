Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County announces youth shooting sports rifle program

MEXICO - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is accepting registrations into its shooting sports rifle program.
This program is open to all girls and boys ages 12 to 19 who are interested in rifle. The shooting sports rifle program will be conducted as a five-week course on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. beginning July 30 at the North Sportsman’s Club in West Monroe.
The 4-H Shooting Sports Rifle Program provides a positive experience for youth and promotes firearm safety.
The program is also valuable for helping youth develop self-confidence, personal discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-esteem and sportsmanship. The Oswego County Shooting Sports Rifle Program is not a hunter safety education program.
Previous experience or firearm ownership is not necessary for youth to participate in this hands-on learning experience. The Oswego County 4-H Program and its instructors, certified through the New York state 4-H Shooting Sports Program, will provide all firearms and necessary equipment. The instructors are volunteers who are chosen for their ability to teach and their skill at relating to youth.
A program fee of $30 will be charged to cover the cost of materials and eye and ear protection. Space is limited therefore registration is necessary, and parental or guardian permission is mandatory.
COVID protocols will be followed and modified as needed. Face masks will be worn when six feet of social distancing is not possible. Youth will enroll in a 1-hour session, 6-7 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. Youth can register to participate by completing the online registration at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/20214HShootSp orts_235.
If interested in the Oswego County Shooting Sports Program, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program for more details, 315-963-7286 or email at lcr23@cornell.edu.
