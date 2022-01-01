LAKE PLACID — The Empire State Winter Games are back, and the countdown has begun as Wednesday marks 30 days until the ESWG’s Opening Ceremony.
After 2021’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, the 42nd Empire State Winter Games are set to return to Lake Placid and the Adirondacks from Feb. 3-6.
Sponsored by Community Bank, N.A., which will again sponsor the pre-Games torch relay, the ESWG begin with Feb. 3’s Opening Ceremony on the same grounds where Lake Placid’s 1980 Winter Olympic Games opened.
An estimated 2,000 athletes competing in more than 30 sports in Lake Placid will have Beijing’s Winter Olympic Games (opening Feb. 4), to inspire them.
Ties between the Empire State Winter Games, the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America, and Olympics run deep.
Since 2010, 34 athletes who competed in the Empire State Winter Games went on to become Olympians in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Games. Twelve athletes won Olympic medals while eight went on to compete in multiple Olympics.
