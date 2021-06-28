MASSENA — John Cox experienced little trouble finding smallmouth bass on the St. Lawrence River once again Monday.
After fishing his way to the top of the Group B leaderboard Saturday with a haul of 99 pounds, 1 ounce despite windy conditions, Cox, a Florida native, distanced himself from the rest of the anglers in his group — pulling in another 75 pounds, 15 ounces of fish for a two-day total of 175 pounds on the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour event.
“The water in this river is just so clear. Even when I’m not catching fish, I enjoy just being able to see everything that going on in the water. It’s really unbelievable. I’ve fished all around and nothing else compares. It’s like fishing in an aquarium,” said Cox, one of 20 pro anglers from his group to advance to today’s round of 40.
By placing first, Cox has gained an automatic bid to the championship round Wednesday when the 10 remaining finalists will compete for the top prize of $100,000.
“I covered a ton of water today and probably had 50 stops. I really didn’t want to overfish any one spot,” Cox added. “It’s been awesome fishing. A lot of guys have caught a ton of fish. Now we all start over and I’m pretty excited about making it to the final round.”
Also earning an automatic bid to the championship round was Sunday’s Group A leader Jacob Wheeler of Tennessee, who set the tone for what has been a record-setting event by reeling in an astounding 165-1 of fish on the opening day of the tournament last Friday for a one-day record for the series. He then followed that up by bringing in another 57 pounds of speckled gold Sunday for a two-day record total of 222-1.
“This is our first time in Massena and I’m hoping it won’t be the last,” tournament director Aaron Beshears of Arkansas said. “The timing has just been perfect for us. We’ve been setting all sorts of records.
“Massena and the surrounding communities have all welcomed us with open arms and this event has really showcased what the St. Lawrence River can produce,” he added.
While Cox clinch Group’s B top seed, Terry Scroggins of Florida had the best day in terms of weight and numbers after hauling in 34 fish for a total of 104 pounds, and a two-day tally of 149-2. The MLF Bass Pro Tour uses a catch-and-release format with no fish taken into live wells and brought back to a weigh-in site before reintroduced to the river. Once brought onto a boat, each fish is immediately weighed and electronically recorded by one of the 50 MLF volunteer officials on deck and quickly put back in the water.
The minimum weight for a recordable fish is 2 pounds.
All the fishing action can be streamed live from the MLF website and, other than an awards ceremony set for Wednesday, there are no other festivities scheduled to take place at the recently upgraded Massena Dam Intake site.
Boats are scheduled to start fishing at 8:30 a.m. and must have their lines out of the water by 5:30 p.m. Due to a thunderstorm that swept through the Chippewa Bay area, there was a 30-minute weather delay and the closing time was pushed to 6 p.m. Monday.
Anglers are allowed to fish a 95-mile span of the river from the start at Cape Vincent to just north of the village of Massena and can only fish on the American side the border.
The top 20 pros in qualifying Group B that now advance to today’s knockout round on the St. Lawrence River are:
John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 54 bass, 175-0; James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., 51 bass, 151-5; Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., 51 bass, 149-11; Terry Scroggins, San Mateo, Fla., 49 bass, 149-2; Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., 44 bass, 132-10; Jared Lintner, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 41 bass, 127-1; Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., 33 bass, 126-6; Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., 35 bass, 125-9; Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 42 bass, 125-6; Britt Myers, Lake Wylie, S.C., 44 bass, 123-14; Brett Hite, Phoenix, Ariz., 37 bass, 122-14; Luke Clausen, Spokane, Wash., 41 bass, 116-15; Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., 37 bass, 114-15; John Murray, Spring City, Tenn., 38 bass, 110-11; Shin Fukae, Osaka, Japan, 29 bass, 104-12; David Walker, Sevierville, Tenn., 36 bass, 102-12; Matt Lee, Cullman, Ala., 32 bass, 100-0; Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., 31 bass, 96-9; Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 34 bass, 96-6; Andy Montgomery, Blacksburg, S.C., 34 bass, 94-14.
