REDWOOD — The 23rd annual Crystal Lake Regatta is slated for this weekend, beginning with races in several categories at Crystal Lake, off of Route 37.
The power boat racing event, operated by the Fishers Landing Racing Club, features up to 15 classes of stock and modified outboard runabouts and hydroplanes. The event is sanctioned by the American Powerboat Association and Canadian Boating Federation.
Racing begins at 11 a.m. today and Sunday and runs to about 5 p.m. Local drivers are joined by race teams from around the Northeast and Southeastern Ontario with boat speeds ranging from 35 mph for junior classes to more than 80 mph.
