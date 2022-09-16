REDWOOD — The annual Crystal Lake Regatta is scheduled to take place this weekend, starting Saturday, with races in several cateagories at Crystal Lake, off of Route 37.
The power boat racing event, operated by the Fishers Landing Racing Club, features several classes of stock and modified outboard runabots and hydroplanes. The event is sanctioned by the American Powerboat Association and the Canadian Boating Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.