The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public input to better track population dynamics for striped bass in local waters.
The Striped Bass Cooperative Angler Program is designed for recreational striped bass anglers to voluntarily collect data on fishing trips and share that information with the cooperative program.
Interested anglers can get involved by emailing the SBCA Program at sbcaprogram@dec.ny.gov or calling 631-380-3308.
