DEC seeks comments on fishing regulation changes

ALBANY - The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking angler feedback on proposed fishing regulation changes for New York’s Great Lakes.
The proposed changes are designed to safeguard and expand certain fish populations while enhancing anglers’ continued enjoyment of these world-class fisheries. The majority of the proposals are a direct result of the DEC’s work with anglers during the past several years to identify desired outcomes for Lake Ontario sport fishery management.
“I encourage Great Lakes anglers to share their comments on these proposed regulations, which are intended to make New York’s world-class Great Lakes fishing even better,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
Potential regulation changes include:
n Extending the open season for lake trout on Lake Ontario and the Lower Niagara River;
n Decreasing the daily creel limit for rainbow trout/steelhead on Lake Ontario;
n Decreasing the brown trout daily creel limit and increasing the minimum size limit for rainbow trout/steelhead on Lake Ontario tributaries; and
n Eliminating a special Lake Erie tributary regulation now deemed unnecessary in an ongoing effort to simplify New York fishing regulations.
Following a review of public comments received and further evaluation this winter, the DEC may advance these proposals for formal adoption in 2020. The DEC welcomes and encourages feedback on the proposed regulation changes currently under consideration.
To view these proposals and provide input, visit the DEC’s website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/115977.html.
Comments will be accepted through Dec. 14. Comments and questions can also be directed to Steve LaPan, Great Lakes Fisheries Section Head, at: New York State DEC, P.O. Box 292, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.
