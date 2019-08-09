DEC seeks participants for Wild Turkey Sighting Survey

ALBANY - New York residents are being encouraged to participate in the state’s annual survey for wild turkeys.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC has conducted the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey to track wild turkey populations and estimate the number of wild turkey poults (young of the year) per hen statewide since 1996. Weather, predation, and habitat conditions during breeding and brood-rearing seasons can significantly impact nest success, hen survival, and poult survival.
This index allows the DEC to gauge reproductive success and predict fall harvest potential.
“For more than 20 years the public has partnered with DEC on the Summer Wild Turkey Survey-a critical citizen science effort,” Seggos said. “The public’s observations help DEC biologists to monitor and manage this great game bird and sustain it for the future.”
During August, survey participants record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys observed during normal travel. Those interested in participating can download a Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey form along with instructions and the data sheet from the DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/48732.html.
Survey cards can be obtained by contacting regional DEC offices, calling (518) 402-8883, or emailing wildlife@dec.ny.gov (type “Turkey Survey” in the subject line).
Participants can also submit observations on line. Visit the DEC website and click “Summer Wild Turkey Sighting On-line Report.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.