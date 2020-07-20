The state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning about fraudulent websites claiming to sell state Freshwater Fishing Licenses.
The DEC announced Monday it has become aware of scammers attempting to obtain personal information from individuals through a false fishing license application process. The DEC reminds New Yorkers the only legitimate method of purchasing a state fishing license online is through the official DEC Automated Licensing System website.
