WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy will present an update Monday on how he’s resolving a series of encroachment issues at the Watertown Golf Course by a July 30 deadline.
The problems with the encroachment issues created an uproar that led to further legal action against the city by P.J. Simao, a rival developer who owns Ives Hill Country Club.
Council members were faced with criticism from Mr. Simao about the city allowing the golf club to encroach on city-owned parkland not covered by its lease with the city, including an overflow parking lot.
After the encroachment issues were discovered, the City Council instructed City Manager Rick Finn to make sure Mr. Lundy corrected them.
Mr. Lundy will attend a Monday night work session to let council members know what’s going with his plans for the golf club.
“He had some open-ended items that he needed to get done by the deadline,” City Engineer Justin L. Wood said.
This spring, a situation with club members parking in the city-owned parking lot also became a political hot potato and a campaign issue during a recent primary.
Council members wanted to put a stop to club members parking in the gravel parking lot.
The city put up “public parking” signs, so that it made it legal for club members and other park users share the parking lot.
The agreement arranged by the city manager includes providing a new parking lot at a location of the council’s choosing, moving some golf carts and installing a septic system.
Earlier this week, a building and a fence that stored the golf carts were torn down. However, several dozen golf carts have not been moved and remain at that location on Thursday.
Mr. Lundy plans to replace the existing septic tank and will remove two tee boxes and a sand trap on city land once the golf season is over.
Mr. Wood said council members still have to iron out the location of a new parking lot.
Last year, Mr. Simao filed a lawsuit against the city over the lease with the golf club. He lost the case but unsuccessfully tried to get it reheard in state Supreme Court.
Mr. Simao alleges that the golf club is using the land without paying any additional rent.
The club leases just over 66 acres of land from the city for its course, currently paying $9,318 annually on a lease that runs through 2029. The club owns holes one through six and 16 to 18 of the course, while the city owns the others.
