CANTON — After weeks of discussion and with community input, the town and village are continuing to consider opening the Canton Pavilion Ice Rink on a pilot basis this fall.
During a village board meeting Monday night, the joint town and village recreation committee recommended a limited opening, based on COVID-19 plans developed by former recreation staff and Director Jimmi L. Putman, and plans specific to organizations reliant on the ice rink every year.
Questions still punctuate much of the reopening discussion, and the committee, comprised of town council members Timothy J. Danehy and Karin S. Blackburn and village trustees Carol S. Pynchon and Elizbeth R. Larrabee, opted to meet again this week before either municipality votes on the recommendation.
The recommended opening follows a meeting last week with ice rink stakeholders, including Canton Minor Hockey and the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club, which would serve as the two pilot groups should the opening be approved. Both groups are bound by additional health and safety protocols issued by USA Hockey and U.S. Figure Skating.
The collective plans prohibit spectators from viewing practices and games from inside the pavilion, with video streaming allowing parents to see the rink from outside the facility. Public skates and additional offerings would not be permitted until further notice.
Canton Minor Hockey Board Member Kevin Logan said league officials are proceeding with the “utmost caution” as sign-ups are underway.
“None of us want any of our kids to get sick,” he said. “We’re anxious to get on the ice, but we want to do it in a safe way.”
Mr. Putman’s resignation earlier this month has prompted municipal officials to begin considering the role and future of Canton’s recreation programming. But the more long-term need to evaluate the recreation program as a whole, Mr. Danehy said, is currently superseded by the immediate need to address this year’s ice.
“There’s a bit of a built-in timeline here,” Mr. Danehy said. “The decision is, do we make ice?”
Based on monthly utility meter resets, ice production can begin next week, village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said, and Mrs. Larrabee said she hopes a decision can be reached by the end of this week.
“It is a decision I have a lot of ambivalence about,” Ms. Pynchon said, adding that major decisions are more complicated in “a real time of uncertainty.”
Village Trustee Anna M. Sorensen expressed gratitude for the committee’s engagement with stakeholders and advocacy for physical and mental health among Canton’s youth, but she posed several questions for the committee’s consideration.
The committee, for instance, has not fully compared how the recreation budget might be impacted with an opened or closed pavilion, nor has it established official protocols should Canton’s schools close due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Municipal officials and stakeholders floated the possibility of closing for two weeks, in line with a closure of Canton Central School District, or closing based on a positive case threshold in the county.
With what he described as “an obligation to urge caution,” village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm said he is open to further discussion once more answers are provided.
Mrs. Larrabee acknowledged the novel coronavirus’ impact and deadly nature, but also shared what “droves of parents” have asked: “If we can’t move under the conditions we’re in now, which are really low numbers, when will we be able to?”
“COVID has held us hostage for a long time,” she said. “We’ve learned a lot about it, and we are within the guidelines to consider this.”
In total, about 400 youth sign up for leagues and programs at the ice rink every year, and with SUNY Canton Ice Arena and St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena not participating in shared ice agreements with community groups this year, recreation committee members said those families would likely sign up for programs in neighboring municipalities.
“If we lose our kids now to other communities, there’s no guarantee they’re coming back,” Mrs. Larrabee said. “And that makes me anxious because I want our community to support our own kids, and that has economic impact. It’s way bigger than just ice.”
Mrs. Larrabee compared the successful opening of Canton’s Taylor Park and Community Beach, as well as Partridge Run Golf and Country Club this summer to the potential opening of the ice rink.
Similarly, Mr. Danehy said he is struggling to justify shuttering the ice rink without public health guidelines indicating pandemic-style ice rink use would fuel a surge in cases. If the latest state or local guidelines were to recommend prohibiting ice rink openings, he said he would wholeheartedly support a continued closure of the pavilion.
“Yes, COVID is dangerous, but what makes it so dangerous specific to the Canton Recreation Pavilion that is not dangerous in Canton Central School, is not dangerous at Sandstoner Arena in Potsdam, is not dangerous at the Massena Arena, is not dangerous at the Louisville Arena?” Mr. Danehy said. “Is there a degree of danger? Yeah there’s a degree of danger, but on what basis do we decide as a community it’s too dangerous here in Canton?”
The village board requested the recreation committee look further into unresolved issues and report any new determinations as soon as possible, likely by early next week.
