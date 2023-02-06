Winter Games torch relay wraps up Thursday

TUPPER LAKE – The Central New York Flyers came from behind for the first time in the tournament to defend their sled hockey gold medal, against the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors, in the 43rd Empire State Winter Games on Sunday at the Tupper Lake Civic Center.

The Games closed Sunday after four days of competition in multiple sports.

