TUPPER LAKE – The Central New York Flyers came from behind for the first time in the tournament to defend their sled hockey gold medal, against the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors, in the 43rd Empire State Winter Games on Sunday at the Tupper Lake Civic Center.
The Games closed Sunday after four days of competition in multiple sports.
The Flyers defeated the Warriors, 2-1, to top a field of four teams in a repeat of last year’s final, which the Flyers won 1-0. Stride Capital District Sled Warriors defeated the Vermont Ice Vets, 7-3, for bronze.
Games’ sled hockey teams are composed of adaptive athletes, some of whom are combat veterans injured during military service. Players sit on sleds with skate blades underneath, and propel themselves with hockey sticks fixed with spikes on one end.
After the Mountain Warriors scored in the first period, Central New York scored twice on goals from Ryan Bauer and Eric Koman in the second period for the winning margin. In earlier round-robin play, Central New York and the Mountain Warriors tied, 2-2. The Flyers won their two other pool-play games in shutouts, 6-0 and 10-0.
“It’s great. It’s a great group,” said Central New York defenseman Jamie Favata of Liverpool, whose son, Myles, also plays on the team. “We’re a family. I’m just happy for my family. Everyone’s competitive and fierce out there. Everyone’s a competitor.”
Central New York had the tournament’s largest roster, 13 players, and plays out of rinks in Skaneateles and Rochester. The roster size “is definitely an advantage,” Favata said.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
LARGE TURNOUT ON FINAL DAY
In one of the largest outdoor events in the Empire State Winter Games, 104 cross country skiers competed in the U8 through U20 age divisions at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Sunday.
In the U16 girls race, Cora Hinsdill, 14, of Remsen won her second gold medal of the games, finishing with a time of 14 minutes, 12 seconds. Following her was Raquelle Landa, 15, of Clifton Park and Tyler Burth, 15, of Saranac Lake, who finished with silver and bronze medals, respectively. Landa clocked in with a time of 14:46 and Burth with a time of 15:35. The 16 racers in the U16 girls division competed on a 5-kilometer (approximately 3.1 mile) course.
Out of the 12 competitors in the U18 boys race, Braden Bellizzi of Honeoye Falls took first place, finishing with a time of 18:07. Bellizzi was followed by second place finisher Benjamin Jenkin of Queensbury and third place finisher Daven Linck of Saranac Lake, who finished with times of 18:22 and 19:01, respectively. The course for the U18 boys division was 7.5 kilometers (approximately 4.7 miles).
Other champions included Ryan Mannion, 9, of Lake Placid, who took the crown in the U10 boys division, finishing the 2.5-kilometer (approximately 1.6 mile) course with a time of 11:31, and Grace Bartlett, 10, of Old Forge, who won the U12 girls division with a time of 10:50.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SKANEATELES WINS 14U TITLE
A two-goal first period carried Skaneateles to a 4-1 victory over Chazy in the championship game of the Empire State Winter Games 14-and-under girls hockey tournament Sunday in Lake Placid.
Skaneateles started the scoring with 8:44 left in the opening period when Lily Curtis netted her first of two goals to make it 1-0. Makayla Barron provided the game-winner with roughly 4:00 left in the period.
Despite Ireland Gray scoring for Chazy at 11:51 in the second period, Skaneateles added insurance five minutes later when Curtis tallied her second goal, making it 3-1.
Barron sealed the victory and the gold medal when she scored with about seven minutes left to play in the third period.
Brook Coffey earned the win in goal, turning aside 28 of 29 shots.
Chazy had topped Skaneateles 1-0 in their meeting on Friday and both teams finished with identical 4-1 records. Skaneateles outscored their opponents 18-2, while Chazy scored 17 goals and gave up just five.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYSANDERS SQUIRTS TAKE GOLD
The Lysander boys squirt hockey team, from Baldwinsville, pulled out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Troy-Albany to win the Games’ Empire Division gold medal in Lake Placid.
After a scoreless first period, play picked up with 7:14 left in the second when MJ Kavanaugh scored, with assists from Walden Oren and Jordan Bradbury. Shawn Baldwin netted the insurance goal with 2:10 left in the frame.
Despite power play opportunities for both teams in the third period, Troy-Albany was unable to get the puck past Lysander’s goalie Gavin McWain, who recorded 10 saves.
Lysander finished the weekend with a 4-1 record.
