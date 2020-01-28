WATERTOWN — The torch relay for this year’s Empire State Winter Games is scheduled to stop this afternoon at the Watertown Municipal Arena on its way to the games’ Opening Ceremony site in Lake Placid.
The Watertown Figure Skating Club, which will send 14 skaters to this year’s Games, will take the ice at 4 p.m. today for the torch relay with a short program to follow at 4:10 p.m. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith and members of the City Council and County Legislature have been invited to attend.
Community members are encouraged to attend.
The 2020 Winter Games are scheduled to open Thursday night with events taking place through Sunday at various sites in the Adirondacks. The Games hosted 17 sports last year with athletes from 15 states and three countries.
