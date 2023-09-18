Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 2: SH Electric 7-1, Doug’s 6-2, Rookey’s Cores & More 5-3, Obvious Signs 3-5, KMH Remed 2-6, East Road Repairs 1-7
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 7:56 am
Week 2: SH Electric 7-1, Doug’s 6-2, Rookey’s Cores & More 5-3, Obvious Signs 3-5, KMH Remed 2-6, East Road Repairs 1-7
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 226(558), Dawn Pike 224(548), Sam Downing 212(472), Connie McAllister 175(447), Vicki Thornhill 174(467), Winnie DeLorenzo 170(479), Lori Potter 169, Gayle Gollinger 168(431), Shelly Sanderson 166(484), Mary Hayes 161(470), Velma Gushea 157(444), Coco Lemieux 152(418), Lisa Hammond 151(410), Marlene McAllister 147, Erica Scott 146, Casey Montroy 139, Diane Chase 133, Sarah Garnsey 131, Patty Christman 128, Holli Hazelton 127, Tina Villeneuve 123, Karen Clemons 122, Julia Lemieux 119, Amanda Hooper 119, Courtney Bigelow 107, Jen Newvine 92
Splits: Gayle Gollinger 3-10, Shelly Sanderson 3-10, Velma Gushea 5-8-10,
Results: SH Electric 4-East Roads Repairs 0, Obvious Signs 0-Rookey’s Cores & More 4, KMH Remed 1-Doug’s 3
Schedule: Doug’s vs Obvious Signs, KMH Remed vs SH Electric, Rookey’s Cores & More vs East Road Repairs
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 2: Armstrong’s 6-2, Shady Brook Farms 6-2, WWV 5-3, Stanton’s 4-4, Casey’s 2-6
Highlights: Dawn Mills 234(622), Kristy McDougall 212(542), Vicki Fishbeck 187(478), Cathy Leslie 186(486), Jamie Bush 185(503), Catie Dominy 179(411), Dawn Pike 178(514), Mikayla Pike 173(463), Annette Besaw 171(462), Tina James 164(440), Donna Mills 161(454), Coleen LaMere 159(446), Myrna Wells 157(430), Lois Armstrong 155(402), Jacki Kelly 151, Patty Christman 147, Marsh Ploof 146(411), Casey Caldwell 140(409), Carole Lebel 138, Nichole Ritchie 134, Winnie DeLorenzo 131, Marlene McAllister 129, Patty Elliott 126, Jean LaJoy 95
Splits: Casey Caldwell 5-7, Patty Christman 3-10, Dawn Pike 3-10, Mikayla Pike 3-10
Results: WWV 1-Armstrong’s 3, Shady Brook Farms 3-Bye, Casey’s 1-Stanton’s 3
Schedule: Stanton’s vs Shady Brook Farms, Casey’s vs WWV, Bye vs Armstrong’s
