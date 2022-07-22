Bassmaster Elite brotherhood comes through for Downey

Bassmaster Elite Series anglers Matt Robertson and Lee Livesay, who did not make the final day cut, exchange boats with fellow pro Bob Downey, right, during Championship Sunday at last weekend’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River. Photo by Shane Durrance/B.A.S.S.

CLAYTON — Bassmaster Elite Series pros Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas, and Matt Robertson of Kuttawa, Ky., were at the weigh-in venue waiting for their time to appear on the Bassmaster Live Mix broadcast when they heard that fellow angler Bob Downey’s boat was malfunctioning during Championship Sunday of last weekend’s Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River.

Livesay and Robertson, who did not make the Championship Sunday cut, jumped at the chance to help a fellow competitor. They left to pick up Livesay’s boat, filled it with gas, bought ice and some snacks and launched to go find Downey, who hails from Detroit Lakes, Minn. Livesay noted that he and Downey are not particularly close friends. In fact, Livesay didn’t even have Downey’s phone number. But as a fellow Elite Series competitor, that’s plenty close enough.

