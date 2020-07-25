MASSENA — Construction is underway to enhance the Massena Intake, and that’s causing some logistical problems for a local fishing charter business.
Donald Lucas from Muskie Magic Charters said “the word on the street” was that they would be able to use the ramp by the end of July. But he wasn’t certain if that was a concrete date.
“I need to make some plans here for launching the charter business. It’s kind of thrown a monkey wrench in the works to have that shut down at this time of year,” Mr. Lucas told the Massena Town Council.
The New York Power Authority, which is overseeing the enhancements, said at the end of June that the boat launch was scheduled to reopen on July 24, with limited parking. Other park facilities would be off limits, including to pedestrians, through the end of the year, and the park would open fully next season.
Boaters were encouraged to use the Wilson Hill boat launch or Barnhart Island Marina boat launch during the Massena Intake closure.
Mr. Lucas recalled that work had been done at Brandy Brook during the winter.
“There was no disruption to that schedule out there. I don’t know why that wasn’t put in place this time,” he said.
“The plan was to have it shut down earlier in the year,” town council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
But then COVID hit and moved everything back on the schedule.
“We were told that it should be done by the end of July and the ramp should be open,” he said.
“We felt it was better to have them persevere and get the work done as quick as possible rather than have part of the ramp open and some safety issues and slow them down,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
“That sounds good. There are a lot of people that are pretty dismayed that (COVID) came down at this time of the year. One of the few things people have for activities is going out and taking fresh air on the river. This really causes quite a burden on the other launches. They tend to back up in launch times because of this,” Mr. Lucas said.
The improvement project will enhance the site and expand the capacity of the existing boat launch. The work will also include two new pavilions, a new permanent dock, permanent and seasonal piers, restrooms, and expanded accessibility and parking.
