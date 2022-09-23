Leading the Northern New York Bassmasters Tournament Trail is one thing.
Leading the Northern New York Bassmasters Tournament Trail is one thing.
Winning the two-day Club Championship is totally different.
The team of Donny Duprey and Brad Hill showed they had the skill package for the long run and the short haul winning both titles.
They finished the regular season with a 1158-1153 margin over Willy and Al Redmond and prevailed in the two-day tournament which was staged on the St. Lawrence River and Black Lake on the weekend of Sept. 3 and 4.
Duprey and Hill finished with 34.94 pounds of bass with 13.05 on Black Lake with the day 1 Lunker at 4.5 pounds and 21.19 on the St. Lawrence. The father-an-son team of Jason and Connor Bell took second at 34.35 with 15.03 on Black Lake and 19.32 on the St. Lawrence.
Rounding out the top five were: Tyler Capella-Szafranksi 33.34, Andrew and Kam Johnson at 32.77 and Matt Grant and Greg Mintz at 32.33 who landed the day 2 Lunker at 5.61.
In the NNYBC’s Team of the Year in the regular season, Steve Garrabrant and Tim O’Grady placed third at 1152 followed by John Narrow and Curtis Lucey at 11.45 and John and Sam Kingston at 11.35.
