The father and son fishing team of Robert and Brad Paradis have ranked among the leaders of the Northern New York Bassmasters Club for many years.
This season, they decided to take their angling skills and knowledge to the Thayer’s Marine Tournament Trail which holds tournaments at venues all over the Northeast.
This year’s tour featured stops at Candlewood Lake in Connecticut, Lake Champlain, Cayuga Lake and the Tournament of Champions Tournament out of Waddington on Sept. 10-11.
The trail is supported by national sponsors and offers first, second and third place prize money of $1,000, $2,000 and $3,000 at every tournament.
The Paradis team entered the TOC in Waddington in range of the tour’s Tournament of Champions Award for most points on the season despite not scoring at Lake Champlain which they have missed for many years. They set off on Sept. 10 out of Waddington with 308 points - 166 scored Candlewood Lake and 142 scored at Cayuga Lake.
They placed second at Waddington with 50.49 pounds which included a massive 27.23 pound bag on the first day and a day two bag of 23.26 points. The second place points gave the team the TOC title for the regular season.
“When we decided to fish the Thayer’s Team Trail this year it was our mission to qualify for the season to be Tournament of Champions eligible for the championship. Wasn’t sure it that would happen with a few bodies of water on the schedule out of state that we had never fished before, but we did it,” said Brad Paradis on his facebook page on Sunday.
“The bite was tougher today with 23 lbs and we had some challenges to overcome in terms of equipment but we managed to take second today for the event and win the Thayer’s Marine Tournament of Champions for the season. Great way to wrap up the team trail year,” Brad Paradis wrote.
