CANTON — The joint town and village Recreation Department is hosting an assortment of summer classes in July and August.
Class details and registration information is viewable online, at forms.gle/3Ew1qeAppuUAxjgG6. Department staff or a class instructor will contact registrants with updated information. Questions should be directed to recreation@cantonny.gov.
Safety, Fitness, Martial Arts with Frank Palumbo, from 6 to 7 p.m. Fridays at Bend in the River Park. Cost is $65 for two months, and includes attending at any location. Monday class is in Gouverneur; Tuesdays in Norwood; Wednesdays in Heuvelton; and Fridays in Canton.
Fitness Training with Len Mackey, Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 4. Animal Forms and Agility Interval Training from 7 to 8 a.m. Yoga and Joint Mobility from 8 to 9 a.m. Cost is $50 for five classes, $95 for all 10. Minimum of five students required.
Bicycle Safety with Canton Village Police and St. Lawrence University Safety & Security bike patrol officers, from 9 to 11 a.m. July 14 and 28 at the Canton Pavilion. Free for children of all ages.
Beginning Tennis Clinic with Carla Wentworth, from 6 to 7 p.m. July 20 to 23, location TBD. Cost is $15 for the full four days or $5 per class. Ages 4 and older; families welcome; rackets available to borrow.
Introduction to Dance with Abby Metcalf, 6 to 7 p.m. July 26 to 29 in the Riley Community Room at the Canton Pavilion. Cost is $15. Ages 6 to 9; basic instruction in ballet and jazz; no prior experience or special shoes required.
Wheelchair Lacrosse with Mark McKenna, weekends in late August; more details to come.
