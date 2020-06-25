MASSENA — Although Fishing League Worldwide has canceled single-day fishing mini-camps, including one that was scheduled for Massena, they’re willing to assist local officials if they want to run their own kids’ fishing tournament.
FLW officials announced that all mini-camps that were scheduled to be held in conjunction with three 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit events were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLW officials said in a news release that a three-day summer camp, traditionally held at Murray State University in Murray, Ky., had been shifted to three single-day mini-camps in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to allow more anglers, coaches and boat captains an opportunity to attend.
Now, because of concerns about the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mini-camps have been canceled for the year. Included is one that was scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Massena Intake.
“Executives in the FLW organization have decided that they are not going to have their national kids’ fishing camp this year. They want to reschedule it for the following summer. So, the fishing camp that was scheduled to be part of our FLW tournament in Massena has been called off by the FLW,” said Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner.
“They said if we still want to have our own little kids’ tournament like we did last year, they’ll do everything to help support us to put that together and run it. I think that’s something that everybody wanted to know,” he said.
He said the cancellation “isn’t really going to affect the tournament or the impact that the tournament will have. But it’s something that everybody should be aware of because each day sometimes different things happen.”
As of last week, Mr. Meissner said all of the tournaments scheduled for the Massena Intake this year were still a go.
That includes the Toyota FLW Series from July 9 to 11; Bass Nation Tour on Aug. 16; FLW Title Championship Tournament from Aug. 22 to 29; Cashion Rods Tournament on Sept. 12; New England Team Tour Qualifier on Sept. 19; Big Bass Blowout from September 26 to 27; and Phoenix Bass Fishing League from Oct. 3 to 4.
“We stopped at the Blue Spruce (Motel) and they’re already taking reservations for the July tournament. They’ve had fishermen calling and reserving rooms, so the impact of the tournament is just beginning. We know that it’s going to bring an awful lot of people,” he said.
Mr. Meissner said help is always needed to assist with the tournaments.
“Anybody in the community that wants to lend a hand to support some of the different activities we do to support the tournaments,” he said. “I want everybody to understand that these tournaments are sort of cookie cutter tournaments in that these organizations that come to Massena are running the tournaments. We just support them. So we don’t have to worry about some of the things that people might be worried about.”
