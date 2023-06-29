The 2022 Lewis County Fastpitch Softball Tournament champions, Lewis County Merchants, following a 4-1 victory over Party Lake in the final at Croghan. This year’s tourney is slated for Friday through Sunday primarily at the same venue. Photo provided by Brandon DeLong

For the 52nd straight summer, area softball sluggers like Evan Lyndaker are stirring in anticipation of the Lewis County Fastpitch Fourth of July Tournament.

The double-elimination event features eight teams and begins Friday in Croghan with the championship scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday. Some loser’s bracket games will be held in New Bremen.

