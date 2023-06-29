For the 52nd straight summer, area softball sluggers like Evan Lyndaker are stirring in anticipation of the Lewis County Fastpitch Fourth of July Tournament.
The double-elimination event features eight teams and begins Friday in Croghan with the championship scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday. Some loser’s bracket games will be held in New Bremen.
The annual tournament sponsored by the Lewis County Fastpitch Softball League launched in 1971 and has been held every year since without interruption.
The festive atmosphere typically consists of hundreds of spectators with accompanying concessions, public address announcing, music, and a competitive clash of local and out-of-area men’s softball squads.
“I’m almost 30 years old, and I still can’t sleep,” said Lyndaker, a 2012 Beaver River High School graduate who is now the tournament organizer, a league board member, and plays for Crossroads Bucks.
“I think it brings the best out of all of us, playing in front of a crowd, with an announcer and music, it’s a ritual I’ve done my whole life and I don’t know what I’d do without it,” he added.
This year’s tourney contains four local squads — defending champion Lewis County Merchants, Coyote Construction, Miller’s Meat Market, and Crossroads Bucks.
They are joined by last year’s runner-up, Party Lake of Kingston, Ontario, Canada, along with United Fitness (Prospect), Ausable Brewers (Ausable) and All Seasons, which is a Pennsylvania-based squad with players from a variety of surrounding areas.
The event has featured up to 20 teams in a single-elimination format in past years.
“It’s a tournament that has fluctuated with the number of teams we’ve had, but you still get the core guys, and it’s a tournament a lot of people like,” said Brandon DeLong, a 2013 Beaver River grad, the Beavers varsity baseball coach, and a player for Coyote Construction.
“The Fourth of July weekend softball tournament is a thing people in our area look forward to, they prepare for it every year, and it’s the start of their summer,” he added.
Lyndaker is approaching his 15th year of participation in the annual slugfest while DeLong arranged his work schedule months in advance to ensure he could compete for the fifth straight year.
Their respective squads played for the championship in 2021 — Lyndaker and the Crossroads Bucks claimed their second straight title — which ranks high among their respective memories of the cherished tradition.
Both are aiming for their teams to bounce back from what they classified as early upset losses for each last year.
“The games that we’ve watched here, and we get the big Canadian pitchers that come in and have played only softball — some of them have never even touched a baseball before — and the local team upsets them and they go home mad, that’s what you look for,” Lyndaker said.
The annual outing began in New Bremen in 1971 and ’72 before shifting to Croghan every year since.
The original lead organizers were Virgil Jones, Joe Merry, and Dave Becker, and the event contained 15 teams at Wagner Field, according to a provided Times press clipping.
Remsen-based Van’s Tavern claimed the inaugural title with a winning purse of $150 behind Most Valuable Player, pitcher Butch Gilbert. They beat Village Tavern in the final, per the Times article.
Past and current participants take pride in the lasting legacy of the event with many who have long since hung up their cleats often in the crowd.
“We used to do an old-timers game, every year, and I think it’s gotten to the point where a lot of those old-timers are almost a little bit too old to play now,” DeLong said. “But you have guys that played in the league, 20 or 30 years ago, that still come and watch now. They’re still enjoying it so many years after they played.”
The tournament features men’s players roughly ages 18-40 and is played under USA Softball rules.
The sponsoring Lewis County Fastpitch Softball League started May 15 and runs until Aug. 4.
