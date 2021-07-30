Rikki and Randi Griffith of Fowler are among the millions of young people worldwide watching the Summer Olympic Games play out while experiencing their own Olympic dreams.
The 16-year-old Gouverneur junior twin sisters are well known in Section 10 sports for their success in cross country and track and field. But running is also a complementary sport for their love for and prowess in boxing. Prowess that has carried them to the verge of making the U.S. National Team and closer to their Olympic dreams.
“Cardio is very important to boxing and running cross country, and track and field really helps us,” Randi Griffith says. “My dad really got us into boxing and I definitely want to box in the Olympics some day and maybe go pro.”
The twins made a major step toward their dream of making the national team and someday representing their country in the Olympics in July when they both won championships at the National Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas.
Both boxers went 2-0; Rikki took the 125-pound title and Randi prevailed at 132 pounds.
In the past, they advanced to the nationals through competitions involving the Watertown, Syracuse and Albany areas and at a Regional Championship involving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New England. The Junior Olympics were put on hold last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year boxers who had advanced in the past were all invited to the nationals.
As national champions, Rikki and Randi will compete in a tournament in the USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport, La., in December where the winners earn a berth on the U.S. National Team and an invitation to train for international competitions at the USA Training Center in Colorado.
“The tournament in Louisiana is really big and as Junior Olympic champions they definitely have a good chance to win. They will be No. 1 seeds,” says the twins’ father and Gouverneur Boxing Club coach Gordie Griffith, who is a former Gouverneur athletic standout and got involved in the sport in the military and won two New York State Golden Gloves championships.
“I got into boxing too late but the girls have been involved since they were 9 years old,” he added. “They both want to make the Olympics and they can make it. They could box in the military, there are college boxing teams and they could someday go pro. They have a lot of options.”
Gordie Griffith and his wife, Teah, preside over a bustling family of seven siblings who have all been involved in the Gouverneur Boxing Club. A younger sister to the twins, Gouverneur freshman Zoey Griffith, has won Section 10 wrestling titles and a host of honors in girls wrestling tournaments.
“Zoey likes wrestling the best but she has done some boxing. I think she could make it in the UFC because she is such a good wrestler. Right now, I think Randi and I will stick with boxing,” Rikki Griffith says. “Randi and I train two hours a day and box against one another every day. It is easy for us because the boxing club is just down the road from our house in Fowler.”
Having easy access to the boxing club facility and in-house sparing partners who are evenly matched have been huge assets for Randi and Rikki. They present opposite boxing styles.
“Rikki is very quick and likes to use her jab and move all of the time. Randi is stronger and likes to stay inside and throw big punches. But they are equally as good,” Gordie Griffith says.
Their styles have been equally effective against their opponents and against themselves in sparring bouts.
“Our sparring is pretty close. I like to use my quickness and Randi is quick too but she is a big hitter. She is a brawler,” Rikki says. “When I was young I thought boxing was just for boys. But I went to the gym and saw young girls training and I got right into it and really loved it. Winning the Junior Olympics was definitely a very big step for us. We would both love to make the national team and train at the Olympic Center.”
Randi Griffith says she and her sister both try to emulate UFC boxing star Holly Holmes and that she favors a read-react-and-then-attack style facing opponents from all over the country.
“No matter where they come I find that most boxers’ styles are pretty random. I like to get into the match and just figure it out,” Randi says.
