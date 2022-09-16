Fulton Dream Courts net $50,000 boost from Boeheim Foundation

From left, Juli Boeheim, Theresa Broderick, Sean Broderick, and Jim Boeheim at a recent Basket Ball annual gala hosted by the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. Provided photo.

FULTON — Sean Broderick received an assist from Jim and Juli Boeheim to score a slam dunk for his fellow community members in and around Fulton.

The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation recently awarded a $50,000 grant to Fulton Community Basketball for the construction of a new area outdoor activity facility.

