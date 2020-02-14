Tyler Thompson has kept his foot pressed firmly on the gas pedal since the start of the new year.
The 18-year-old Fulton native and resident recently debuted in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals — the most prominent annual midget-car racing event in the country — and won his qualifying heat race on Jan. 15 to reach the A-Main feature of the night.
Thompson eventually placed 22nd in the feature race won by Kyle Larson, one of several NASCAR drivers in the field, to fall short of championship feature qualification in his first time behind the wheel of a midget car on the world-renowned quarter-mile indoor dirt track at the Tulsa Expo Center in Oklahoma.
“Just to make that feature, that was a win to me for that whole week,” said Thompson, a 2019 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton. “The track changed a lot and I didn’t really know how to drive the track I’d say, it was so different from anything else I had driven, but just to be out there and to get laps on it, that was like a win to me.”
Thompson’s Chili Bowl debut was one of several notable endeavors that has kept him busy since his second full-time supermodified season at Oswego Speedway ended last September by becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious Budweiser International Classic 200 in its 63rd annual running.
Thompson was awarded the “John Blewett III Young Guns Award,” by the Eastern Motorsports Press Association last month. He attended the annual convention on Jan. 11 in Pennsylvania and returned home around 3:30 a.m. then boarded a flight on his way to Tulsa for the Chili Bowl Nationals two hours later.
This past weekend, Thompson raced his big-block modified at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., and he has plans to race a micro-sprint car in Trenton, N.J. later this month before operating a midget car again at the Syracuse Indoor Nationals on March 13-14 at the Indoor Expo Center of the state Fairgrounds.
Thompson has also raced indoor events in Atlantic City and Allentown, Penn., and kicked his offseason tour into gear with a victory in the Midwest Supermodified Series Fall Brawl last September at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis.
He plans to race his big-block modified at Fulton, Brewerton, and other area dirt tracks before the Oswego season gets underway.
“We’ve really just been racing,” Thompson said. “At home we’re in the shop getting things ready for the season at Oswego. I’m really hoping for a track championship (at Oswego) this year and we’re going to be trying for that.”
The Chili Bowl Nationals marked the highlight of Thompson’s offseason from area tracks, competing at an event he regularly watched on national TV against some of the most well-known names in the sport.
Thompson started sixth in his heat race and worked his way up for the surprise victory in his first experience operating a midget car.
“I didn’t know what to expect because I had never driven one before, so going into it I didn’t really have a whole lot of expectations,” Thompson said. “But we got there and we went out to practice, and it was pretty easy to drive actually. I had a lot of fun and ran pretty quick, I wasn’t as fast as some of their good guys but we weren’t that bad.”
Thompson drove a car owned by Bobby Seymour, who he connected with through Oswego Speedway veteran Jeff West. Thompson credited Seymour and his son, Matt, with helping to make the first-time experience a success. Thompson’s dad, Jason Simmons, organized the arrangements with Seymour Racing.
“They were an amazing group of guys, very well-organized and very smart, and they had really good equipment, so I’m thankful for them and all my guys, everyone that made this possible,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he tried to soak up the atmosphere at the marquee event and hopes to return to the track in future years.
“It’s not just the racing that was cool, it’s everything else around it,” Thompson said. “There were so many people and so many cars there, just a really good experience,” Thompson said. “I watch it every year (on TV) and you see all the big names, it’s just really cool, so to be there was unbelievable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.