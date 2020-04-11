Fulton Speedway cancels “Highbank Holdup”

Fulton Speedway has canceled its “Highbank Holdup,” annual opening weekend event initially scheduled for April 24-25 to comply with guidelines set forth by government officials regarding COVID-19, according to a recent press release.
Fulton track officials tentatively plan to resume regular weekly racing on May 2, according to the release, but advised racers and fans to monitor the track website and social media pages for further updates in the rapidly-developing situation.
“It’s unfortunate that we do have to cancel the weekend, we were waiting a bit just hoping something would change for the better and give the fans a weekend of racing,” Fulton Speedway general manager Cory Reed expressed in the released statement. “However, the safety of our fans, employees, and the competitors comes first. I’m confident we eventually hold races but we also want to make sure it’s safe for all to attend.”
The annual opening weekend — also forced to cancel each of the last two years due to weather conditions — had lined up special features for the DIRTcar 358-modified series, DIRTcar Central Region Sportsman Series, and Empire Super Sprints.
Brewerton Speedway is scheduled to begin regular races on May 8 and had not announced any alteration to those plans as of Monday.
Oswego Speedway management released a general statement April 3 on its social media channels to confirm that the track has yet to make any changes to its schedule but is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. As of Monday, the season was set to begin as originally scheduled on May 23.
“There are several restrictions in place that if not lifted prior to the event, would result in postponement and adjustments to our schedule,” track management expressed in the joint statement. “We will update with any changes but have every intent to start the season on time if safe and possible to do so.”
