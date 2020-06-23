Fulton Speedway Test & Tune set for Thursday, June 25

FULTON - Finally after a long off-season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cars will hit the new clay on the Fulton Speedway on Thursday, June 25 for a Test & Tune that is open to any car that runs on dirt.
Pit gate will open at 5 p.m. with cars on the track at 6 p.m. Pit admission is $25.
Participants must follow CDC social distancing recommendations.
Fans will not be allowed in the grandstands due to the restrictions. However, they are encouraged by recent progress made across the state and are hopeful they will get the green light soon for racing.
Looking forward, the speedway will continue to monitor all happenings out of Albany, and update the schedule accordingly. Hopefully they will be able to announce a 2020 opening day soon that will allow spectators.
Keep checking their social media pages and website for all the latest updates.
Any questions about the 2020 racing season contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or cory@fultonspeedway.com.
(0) comments
