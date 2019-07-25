Get a dose of nature in Lacona on Aug. 3

LACONA - From 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust (THLT) will lead an easy morning nature walk at a privately owned forest property in Lacona. Linda Fellers, amateur photographer, nature enthusiast and land trust supporter, has offered to host the group on her 12-acre property’s trail system, at 177 Ballou Road, Lacona.
The outing is a free, family-friendly, informal guided hike in the woods on cleared trails.
As participants walk the trail loop, they’ll stop to explore the sights and sounds along the way.
The trail travels through a mix of forest and small clearings, with wooden bridges crossing a small stream. Make sure and dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes (waterproof boots if it has been wet), and bring along tick and bug repellent. THTLT will have some water and snacks on hand.
The Fellers property is located at 177 Ballou Road, Lacona. Ballou Road runs between Bremm Road to the south, and County Route 15 to the north. Look for the Tug Hill Tomorrow sign at the end of the driveway.
Contact THTLT to register: Online at www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/events, via the Facebook page, call 315-779-2239 or email lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is a non-profit regional organization that works with private landowners to protect and foster responsible stewardship practices and permanent protection of working forests, farms, recreation and wild lands in northern New York’s 2,100 square-mile Tug Hill region. The Tug Hill region covers parts of Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego counties. To date over 19,000 acres of Tug Hill’s forests, farms, and wildlife habitat have been protected by the Land Trust.
