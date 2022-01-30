Randy Gollinger is keeping his goals simple this year.
After the Empire State Winter Games were canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edwards-Knox graduate and Russell resident wants most of all to be among his own when the Games return to the Adirondacks’ north country region this week.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all the athletes again,” Gollinger, 35, said.
Gollinger, who has participated in four previous Winter ESG competitions, will take his seat in his bucket when the sled hockey tournament begins Friday at the Tupper Lake Civic Center in Tupper Lake. The 41st version of the Games runs from the opening ceremonies Thursday through Sunday.
“From my perspective, it’s definitely grown bigger,” Gollinger said of his sport. “The crowds are bigger, more people are coming to watch, see how it’s done.”
Sled hockey is one of several adaptive sports taking place at the Games. The sport allows for athletes of various disabilities to compete on the ice using the modified tools of traditional ice hockey. Sled hockey follows typical ice hockey rules but players are strapped to sleds that rest atop two hockey skate blades. Players hold a stick in each hand, and the sticks feature metal picks on the end so players can propel themselves across the ice.
Gollinger found the sport eight years ago. A three-sport athlete at Edwards-Knox, Gollinger lost an eye and his right leg after a bomb exploded underneath his truck while he was serving in Iraq in 2006. Admittedly bitter in the years that followed, he took up the sport in 2014 and is a veteran of the Fort Drum Mountain Warriors team, which was founded by Canton native Mike McKenna in 2011.
“Every year I felt like I was dying one year at a time,” said Gollinger of his eight years in limbo after the explosion. “The moment I first sat in a sled I felt almost at peace. This is what I was meant to do.”
The team practices at SUNY Canton and regularly plays other sled hockey squads throughout the state and Canada. The Winter Empire Games are a regular stop for the Warriors and the Games honored Gollinger with a medal a few weeks ago for being the Athlete of the Year for sled hockey for 2021.
Gollinger said he appreciates the competitive nature of the sport — he admitted it is difficult, particularly for those just learning the sport — but emphasizes the camaraderie that takes place in sled hockey, not just among teammates but among opponents, too.
“Every year it’s more and more competitive, but also in that aspect it’s also more fun as well,” Gollinger said. “As competitive as we are, sled hockey is still such a young sport that each team individually comes together and you almost form a family bonding experience. So any time we’re at a tournament, as competitive as we are, we’re helping other players, helping other teams.”
People come to the sport with a variety of disabilities but the shared experience creates natural empathy among competitors, Gollinger said.
“Everybody’s respectful, because at the end of the day, it’s just a game so we’re all there to have fun,” he said. “But with sled hockey, it’s just a little bit different. Some of the players might be physically disabled, mentally disabled. ... It’s one player, one family. When you see someone struggling, a player trying to get in their bucket, they need help, at any given moment another player from any team will step in a try to help someone out.”
Gollinger said he is looking forward to playing in Tupper Lake as sled hockey won’t have to share the ice with other sports there as was the case in previous Winter ESG events. The medal round will take place at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
Most of all, this week will be another opportunity for Gollinger and his teammates to highlight the sport.
“We see more and more people coming out to watch, we’ve got younger kids that are showing up that want to try it out,” he said. “Within the last year we’ve gotten three children (no more than 8 or 9 years old) ... they found sled hockey. They don’t play games with us, but they’re on our team, they practice with us. We’re seeing younger kids who are coming out and want to try it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.