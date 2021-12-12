Gouverneur’s Randi Griffith is a national champion and has won a berth on the U.S. National Boxing Team.
Griffith, a Gouverneur high school student who along with her twin sister, Rikki, won titles at the National Junior Olympics last summer, captured her championship bout in the 132-kilogram youth female category during Saturday night’s sessions of the USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport, La.
Griffith defeated Alexandria Luby of Caldwell, Idaho, for the U.S. boxing crown. Winners of the tournament earn a U.S. boxing team berth and an invitation to train for international competitions at the USA Training Center in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.